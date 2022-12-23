Ingredients:

Caesar salad

3 cups rough chopped romaine lettuce

3/4 to 1 cup croutons (recipe below)

2 to 3 teaspoons nutritional yeast

2 to 3 tablespoons Creamy Caesar Dressing

Spelt Sourdough Croutons

12 ounces spelt sourdough (about 6 and 1/2 to 7 cups), cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic salt or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Prepare the Spelt Sourdough Croutons:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Line one extra-large metal baking sheet or two standard baking sheets with parchment paper.

Spread cubed croutons in a single layer on prepared baking sheet(s), being sure not to crowd them. Toss bread cubes with oil and spices to coat.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from oven; allow to cool at room temperature. Yields five to six servings.

Note: These keep wonderfully in the freezer in a freezer-safe bag for four to six months! Defrost at room temp before adding to salad.

To Serve:

Place lettuce into a bowl; top with croutons. Sprinkle with nutritional yeast. Top with dressing. Toss well to coat.

