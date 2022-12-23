Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the political bureau of the Hamas terrorist organization, warns against the new Israeli government's activities in relation to the Temple Mount.

In an interview with Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV, al-Hayya said, "We will not allow the Al-Aqsa Mosque to be divided, and we are not afraid of anyone. The occupation alone bears responsibility for the violations committed by the extremist Zionist Ben Gvir, and we are monitoring the Zionist enemy."

"It is the normalization with the occupation that encourages it to carry out its worst fascism and crimes," he added.

He issued threats towards Israel and said, "Our people are igniting the flame of jihad and resistance against the occupation, and the chances of their victory over it are great. The occupation and its collaborators are troubled by the growing popularity of the resistance among our people and among the people of the nation."

Al-Hayya condemned the fear among some Arabs of igniting the flame of the resistance since, he claimed, "anyone who fears the resistance is a supporter of the occupation and an enemy of the Palestinian people."