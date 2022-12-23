This week’s Torah portion of Miketz opens as Joseph quickly rises to power in Egypt. His purity and righteousness will endow him with Divine guidance, and enable him to provide sustenance during the years of famine that Pharaoh foresaw in his dream.

This week’s episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast celebrates Joseph and his connection to Hanukkah, the beloved Festival of Lights that we are observing this week.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share Torah insights, archeological discoveries and most importantly, parallels to our contemporary reality, that emphasize the wisdom, depth and eternal relevance of this inspiring time.