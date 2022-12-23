Mossad chief David Barnea warned on Thursday that Iran intends to “deepen and expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia.”

“In recent months, we have identified dangerous, threatening, some defiant processes on the part of Iran,” Barnea said during a medal ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem attended by President Isaac Herzog.

“Iran is radicalizing and increasing its attempts to carry out terrorist attacks, which we suppress every day, all over the world,” added Barnea.

“We also warn today of Iran's future intentions, which they are trying to keep secret, to deepen and expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia,” he said.

“We warn of intentions to expand the uranium enrichment project and warn of their intentions to intensify their attacks on friendly Muslim countries in the region in various ways. Iran will not have nuclear weapons, not in the coming years, never. This is my commitment, this is the Mossad's commitment,” stated the Mossad chief.

“About 100 days have passed since the outbreak of the popular protest in Iran and it is not weakening. We have clear evidence that the ongoing protest is challenging the regime in Iran. We clearly see the regime, which is supposedly strong, being surprised and scared.”

“Simultaneously with our dealing with Iran, the Mossad works tirelessly to establish alliances with countries in the Middle East and with other Muslim countries with which Israel has no diplomatic relations in order to produce force multipliers that will allow us to act effectively and powerfully in the face of various common challenges. I see great importance in the role of the Mossad in paving the way for normalization and peace with other countries in the region and beyond,” stated Barnea.