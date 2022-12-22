US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides was received on Thursday in Bnei Brak by Mayor Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein.

The Ambassador arrived at the mayor's office for a meeting during which Rubinstein told him about the city's activities and noted the strong friendly relations between the US and the haredi public in Israel and all over the world.

After that, Ambassador Nides and the mayor held a lengthy personal meeting and from there they continued on a tour of the Ponevezh Yeshiva.

The US Ambassador and the mayor were welcomed by the yeshiva management, headed by the president of the yeshiva, Rabbi Eliezer Kahaneman.

The Ambassador visited the “Ohel Kedoshim” hall, which was full of thousands of students, including from Ponevezh, who are busy studying the Torah, and expressed his admiration for them.

At the culmination of the visit, the Ambassador attended a class by the head of the Yeshiva, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein.