A San Francisco skateboarder allegedly asked a Jewish man to confirm he was Jewish before physically assaulting him, according to California prosecutors.

Officials labelled the beating a hate crime, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said that Eduardo Navarro Perez accosted the victim on Haight Street, asking him if he was Jewish or Black.

When the victim said he was Jewish, Navarro Peretz beat him with a skateboard, according to a statement from the DA’s office.

While attacking him, “Navarro Perez made disparaging remarks towards Jewish people.”

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Navarro Perez had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and committing a hate crime. The suspect’s assault charges include “hate crime enhancements” due to evidence pointing to the attack being “motivated by animus towards Jewish people.”

“There is no place for antisemitism, or any crimes motivated by hate in San Francisco, in our state or anywhere else,” Jenkins said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to hold Navarro Perez accountable and ensure there are consequences for this attack.”