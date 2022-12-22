A tower in England where the deadliest massacre of Jews in British history took place hosted a Hanukkah lighting for the first time.

York’s Clifford’s Tower was the site of a deadly 12th century mass killing in which 150 Jews were murdered.

But this week it was illuminated for Hanukkah in a unique ceremony, the UK Jewish News reported.

The massacre took place on March 16, 1190 when multiple antisemitic riots culminated in the murder of the whole Jewish community of York. The community had taken shelter in the castle, the area where Clifford’s Tower currently sits. It was the worst massacre of Jews in British history.

The event featured over 50 guests, including many officials and community leaders.

The menorah lighting 832 years after the massacre was described by the local Jewish community as “a symbol of unity and healing and a light of peace in our world.”