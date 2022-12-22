The law will be reworded by March 31st: This is the agreement between the Likud, Religious Zionism, and United Torah Judaism that was made overnight and allowed designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce that he succeeded in forming a government.

In addition, the parties agreed that the wording of the bill would be agreed upon by a committee composed of members of all of the coalition parties within 60 days of the government's swearing-in.

Article 53 of the coalition agreement with UTJ states: "In light of the need to realize the purpose of the Law of Return and to bring Jews to Israel, in light of the distribution and characteristics of the immigration in recent years, in light of the difficulties and the loopholes that the Grandchild Clause of the Law of Return creates, and the need to prevent assimilation in Israel and to prevent the abuse of the rights that the state grants to immigrants by immigrants who return to their country of origin shortly after immigrating, the required amendments will be made to support a proper immigration policy by the time that the 2023 budget is passed." A similar clause appears in the agreement between the Likud and Religious Zionism.

The Center for Immigration Policy, which promoted the demand for the coalition agreements in the Knesset congratulated the agreements: "After long months of working to form a coalition to amend the Law of Return, the move is being implemented. Our goal is to stop the absurd situation in which immigration causes a demographic decline of the Jewish majority. Thanks to the statistics which we presented to the elected officials, no one doesn't understand the need to amend the Law of Return.