Due to a malfunction in the IDF Manpower Department's system, tens of thousands of reservists received a mobilization phone call from the IDF's emergency auto-dialer during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The phone call ordered tens of thousands of reservists to report to their units. As noted, the calls were a result of a malfunction that is now being examined, and it is as yet unclear whether the calls were made due to a technical malfunction or whether the cause was something more malicious, such as a cyber attack.

The emergency auto-dialer allows for mobilization on an enormous scale in the case of an emergency and saves time during the mobilization of reservists.

"I just got a phone call, 1:00 AM, from an unrecognized number, I didn't get a chance to answer so I called back, it's the reserves hot-line," wrote one social media user, adding: "My phone will be on airplane mode until further notice."