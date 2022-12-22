The Jewish Agency for Israel is wrapping up 2022, marking a record year with a total of 70,000 olim (immigrants) from 95 different countries immigrating to Israel with the Agency's assistance, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. This represents a record number of olim for the past 23 years and a dramatic increase from 2021 when around 28,600 new immigrants arrived in Israel.

An analysis of aliyah trends in 2022 reveals that most olim this year came from Russia and Ukraine.* The data also shows that the rate of aliyah from most countries around the world has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The Jewish Agency’s operation to rescue Ukrainian Jews following the outbreak of war with Russia last February was unprecedented in its scope. The Jewish Agency, working together with the Israeli government and global Jewish communities, led by the Jewish Federations of North America as well as Keren Hayesod, as well as other donors, launched operations on the ground in several countries bordering Ukraine within 24 hours of the invasion. Centers were opened to receive a wave of Jewish refugees and provide them with warm beds, meals, medical care, and activities for children. A total of 290,000 meals were distributed in these centers and thousands of refugees, including hundreds of seniors and Holocaust survivors, were brought to Israel on rescue flights. Emergency grants were also transferred to strengthen Jewish communities within Ukraine, and 354 tons of personal equipment was collected in Israel and distributed to refugees in Ukraine. Aliyah from Ukraine was carried out in cooperation with many partners, including Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nativ, the Ministry of Interior’s Population Authority, IFCJ, Ofek Israeli, among others.

Jewish Agency data for the period between January 1, 2022, and December 1, 2022, shows that 37,364 olim arrived from Russia; 14,680 from Ukraine; 3,500 from North America, with assistance from Nefesh B’Nefesh; 2,049 from France; 1,993 from Belarus; 1,498 from Ethiopia as part of Operation Tzur Israel; 985 from Argentina; 526 from Great Britain; 426 from South Africa; and 356 from Brazil. Final totals for 2022 will be available after the year concludes.

Approximately 27% (about 19,000) of this year's olim are young people between the ages of 18-35 who will boost Israeli society and the economy, including professionals in fields where there is a labor shortage in Israel, such as medicine, engineering, and education. Around 24% (16,500) of the olim are children and teenagers ages 0-17; 22% are aged 36-50; 14% are aged 51-64, and 13% are aged 65 and over.

In light of the surge in new arrivals this year, The Jewish Agency is preparing to operate a new model of “open absorption centers” where young olim will live in the same apartment building and receive community support services. The Jewish Agency will also open a first-of-its-kind center for lone soldiers (those without family members living in Israel) in Tel Aviv as part of the Wings program. The program, a joint initiative of The Jewish Agency, the Mirage Foundation, Israel Spirit, and Keren Hayesod, provided a supportive framework for 2,200 lone soldiers this year – from those preparing for military service to those who have been discharged and are establishing their lives as civilians.

Throughout 2022, The Jewish Agency worked to deepen the strategic partnership between Israel and world Jewry through a variety of programs. About 12,000 young Jews from 60 countries came to leadership, volunteering, and career programs in Israel as part of Masa Israel Journey, a joint program of the Government of Israel and The Jewish Agency. Lasting bonds were also established between Israelis from all sectors of society and world Jewry through The Jewish Agency’s Partnership2Gether network, which connected 95 global Jewish communities with 70 local municipalities in Israel. Another 3,500 community leaders and professionals from 45 countries took part in seminars and training sessions led by JReady, The Jewish Agency’s global emergency network which was established during the pandemic to strengthen the resilience of the Jewish communities and provide them with innovative tools to deal with emergency situations.

A total of 2,180 emissaries were sent to serve in Jewish communities in 65 countries around the world, where they work to strengthen both Jewish identity and the connection with Israel. Dozens of the Jewish Agency emissaries served at college campuses, building the pro-Israel community and supporting students in fighting the increasing antisemitism. The group of emissaries also includes about 180 gap-year emissaries, who volunteer for a year in Jewish communities before being drafted into the IDF.

About 12,000 children and their families participating in the Youth Futures program in 37 Israeli towns and about 1,250 young people living at the five Jewish Agency youth villages have received enrichment programming and ongoing support. Hundreds of young men and women from the social and geographic periphery participated in 17 Jewish Agency post-high school preparatory courses before serving in the IDF.

In 2022, The Jewish Agency, together with the Ogen Group, launched a platform for interest-free social loans, SparkIL (sparkil.org), which connects small Israeli business owners with social investors from around the Jewish world and Israel.

Hundreds of Israeli victims of terror incidents received rehabilitation support from The Jewish Agency’s Fund for Victims of Terror, which operates with support from global Jewry and expresses its solidarity with Israel. The Fund for Victims of Terror, which marks 20 years of activity this year, has supported thousands of families impacted by terrorism and rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, providing them with rehabilitation support that supplements the aid provided by the state.

About 7,000 seniors and Holocaust survivors were provided a warm home in 55 senior housing facilities run by Amigour, The Jewish Agency’s public housing subsidiary. The Jewish Agency is continuing to build public housing units for seniors, as part of a joint venture with the Government of Israel and with the support of world Jewry.

Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog reflected on the organization’s activities this year, stating, “It was a dramatic year that emphasized the value of mutual responsibility among the Jewish people and during which The Jewish Agency helped strengthen the resilience of Jewish communities, empowered weaker populations in Israel, brought tens of thousands of olim, saved lives from all over Ukraine and brought them to a safe harbor in Israel. Aliyah is of existential importance to the State of Israel, both at the practical and moral levels. It expresses the nature of Israel as the state of the entire Jewish people and the strategic partnership between Israel and world Jewry. The tens of thousands of olim who came to Israel this year will help build the resilience of Israeli society and will be a major growth engine for the Israeli economy.”

