A new report has revealed that the United States Embassy in Jerusalem is considering barring Jews who are suspected of having been involved in violent incidents against Palestinian-Arabs from receiving US visas. According to Israel Hayom, the embassy has been closely monitoring violent incidents on the part of Jewish "settlers" against Palestinian-Arabs in Judea and Samaria.

The report notes that this is a new and unprecedented policy according to which anyone who is merely suspected of violence against Arabs, applying scare tactics, or inciting to violence may be deemed ineligible to receive a visa. The policy will even include those who have not been convicted of any crime but are nonetheless known to the US authorities as having participated in violent incidents.

This new policy applies only in the current situation, in which Israelis must be granted a visa to enter the United States, and it is unclear whether it will persist when Israel joins the visa waiver program.

While in the past the United States has refused to grant visas to Israelis suspected of nationalistic crimes, this new policy has far broader implications. It has yet to be specified which sources will be used to determine if someone was involved in violent incidents, but the policy is expected to affect many Jews who live in Judea and Samaria.

It would appear that the policy is being applied due to American frustration with the Israeli government which, according to the Biden administration, is not doing enough to prevent confrontations between Jews and Palestinian-Arabs. Disappointment with the results of the recent elections may also be playing a part in this new development.