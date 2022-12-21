Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu informed President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday evening that he had succeeded in forming a government, 18 minutes before the extension granted to Netanyahu from Herzog was set to expire at midnight.

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, tweeted shortly after 11 p.m., "We have succeeded", but there had been reports of difficulties in contacts with the various parties that are members of the coalition before Netanyahu’s call with Herzog.

The first to sign a coalition agreement was the Religious Zionist Party. Among the clauses and agreements: Promotion of a significant reform to amend the legal system, appointment of a National Religious Chief Rabbi, amendments to legislation in light of the difficulties and loopholes created by the so-called “grandson clause” of the Law of Return, and a new kashrut law.

It was also decided to enact the Basic Immigration Law, a conversion reform, the expansion and accessibility of the conversion system, a plan to deepen Jewish identity, spiritual heritage and identity centers and the allocation of hundreds of millions of shekels to strengthen Jewish identity, the Basic Law of Torah Study - a basic law stating that studying Torah is a fundamental value in the heritage of the Jewish people, amendment of the law prohibiting discrimination in products, a law strengthening the status of the Chief Military Rabbi, and an equal citizenship program that will transfer the powers of Israeli citizens in Judea and Samaria from the Civil Administration to government ministries.