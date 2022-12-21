Earlier this week, a European Union document, classified as “Secret,” was exposed on Israel’s Channel 13 News. The document details EU activities to support and empower Palestinian annexation of Area C. The Regavim Movement immediately appealed to Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman MK Yoav Gallant, requesting that he convene a special session of the committee to address this matter.

MK Galant convened the emergency session following the Regavim movement's request.

Meir Deutsch, Director General of Regavim, said: “For far too many years, the European Union has been doing as it pleases, and our government has turned a blind eye. It is gratifying that the tide is beginning to turn, and the incoming government is making a long-awaited change.”

“We applaud the incumbent Defense Minister and the Members of Knesset who have joined the call to condemn the EU’s policy, as revealed in the leaked document. We congratulate the members of our new government on their swift and decisive steps to address this problem, and we look forward to seeing this spirit translated into action.”

The report by Channel 13 News revealed the document from which it appears that the EU will work to map land to prove Palestinian Arab rights there - without leaving traces of its activities. The document appears to point to the EU's use of left-wing organizations in Israel for this purpose.

The EU also calls for "following and monitoring Israeli archaeological activity in the area" - on the grounds that it is being used as a pretext for settlement building in Judea and Samaria.

The document also states that there is a need for a common European vision and a more coordinated approach between the parties in Europe in order to maximize the ability to expand involvement in Area C.