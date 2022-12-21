Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu continues to have trouble finalizing coalition agreements with his partners, Kan 11 News reported Wednesday evening that Netanyahu and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri are preparing a plan in case the latter cannot serve as a minister.

According to the plan, Netanyahu is considering the possibility of appointing Deri as the alternate prime minister if the Supreme Court does not approve his appointment as a minister following his conviction.

The proposal is based on the fact that the Supreme Court has previously ruled that those convicted of breach of trust cannot serve as ministers, but no such precedent exists for the position of alternate prime minister.

Likud rejected the report and claimed that there was no truth in it.

Netanyahu is expected to call President Isaac Herzog tonight to inform him that he has successfully formed a government.

The conversation that was planned to take place earlier was delayed due to Netanyahu's desire to report to the president that at least one party had already signed the coalition agreement.

It is believed that Netanyahu's intention is to swear in the government in the Knesset next Wednesday, but there is a possibility that he will request that the swearing-in be further delayed and hold it the following Monday.