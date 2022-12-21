B’nai Brith Canada described being “outraged and incredulous” after discovering that everything from “books promoting anti-Zionist conspiracy theories to prints featured emaciated bodies in concentration camps” were for sale on Amazon Canada.

B’nai Brith slammed Amazon Canada for what is said was the facilitation of a “wide range of hateful and appalling items…on Amazon’s website during this holiday season, [including] irrefutably disgusting Hitler and Nazi images, Holocaust-themed prints and Jewish ritual items presented as beachwear.”

“There are even wall stickers, canvas prints and posters featuring images of emaciated concentration-camp victims and the Auschwitz death camp,” the advocacy organization said in a statement.

They noted that not long ago, they succeeded in getting Walmart Canada to stop facilitating the sale of an item that strongly resembled a tallit.

“It had been depicted frivolously as a beach towel on the Walmart website but, thankfully, it was immediately removed following our advocacy earlier this month. We appreciated Walmart’s swift action and strong corporate responsibility,” B’nai Brith said.

B’nai Brith said that unlike Walmart, Amazon has not responded to their request, going as far as ignoring a direct letter from them that “implored the platform to remove these highly offensive items.”

They also charged that Amazon is promoting the sale of antisemitic and anti-Zionist publications. According to B’nai Brith, one of the publications promotes a conspiracy theory that Zionists have sought and are seeking to unduly influence global affairs.

“Amazon is one of the largest and most successful online retailers in our country,” B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn said. “This is a particularly profitable time of year for it. As a large multinational corporation with tremendous resources, there is no excuse for this corporation to profit off the sale of revolting items profoundly offensive and harmful to the Jewish community and people of good conscience.”

“From books promoting anti-Zionist conspiracy theories to prints featured emaciated bodies in concentration camps, Amazon Canada is demonstrating exceptionally poor judgment on what it is permitting on its website. We call on Amazon to rectify this situation at once,” he added.