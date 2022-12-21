About 100 cars participated in the Hanukkah parade in the center of Berlin, Germany, which began at the Olympic Stadium in the city, to mark the 50th anniversary of the massacre of the Israeli athletes at the Olympic Games in Munich in 1972.

The journey began with the lighting of a public menorah in the Olympic Stadium, from which the convoy left, with the police leading the parade and even closing some of the streets to make way for it.

The convoy traveled through the same streets where thousands of Jews passed on their way to the concentration camps while playing sacred Jewish songs. Tania, a young mother and member of the Jewish community said, "It was really a source of pride and Jewish identity for my children."

When the parade arrived at the Brandenburg Gate, a lighting ceremony was held together with the mayor of Berlin and the energy senator Bettina Jarasch who spoke of the happiness she felt in seeing proud people expressing joy in their Jewishness.

The parade was organized by Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel and Ruby Friedling.