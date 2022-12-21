President Isaac Herzog lit the candle for the fourth night of Hanukkah at the Moroccan synagogue named after his grandfather, Rabbi Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog, in Tel Aviv Wednesday evening.

After lighting the Hanukkah candles, the President joined the evening prayer together with the worshipers in the synagogue.

President Herzog said: "Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak HaCohen Kook, the first Chief Rabbi of Israel, who was also the Chief Rabbi of Jaffa, asked why we say "light a candle" when lighting candles for Hanukkah? Why not candles? He concluded and said that we say "candle" because in the end, it is clear to all of us that we are one candle. united. together. This is how you should look at this landscape of the lit menorah: it is one candle, it is one power, not the power of individuals, but of all of us together. I wish us all success in everything, good health, peace and security, economic prosperity, and of course a little more unity and a little less internal fighting."

Avraham Guetta, the gabai of the synagogue, added: "At this holy and uplifting hour, with warm feelings of love, brotherhood, peace and kindness, we are all happy and excited, rabbis, worshipers, and residents to host and welcome our dear friend, the honorable President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog. We greatly appreciate the special and warm relationship that was established and maintained between the Honorable President, the neighborhood and the synagogue. A relationship that will continue and strengthen in the future."