A Nazi banner was hung on a North Carolina overpass shortly before the start of Hanukkah on Sunday, according to Fox8.

The banner containing neo-Nazi imagery and symbols was discovered in Moore Country unfurled over a US Route 1 overpass.

It contained four swastikas, the white supremacist phrase “1488,” the phrase “bring it all down,” and a link for a neo-Nazi Telegram channel.

The incident is being investigated by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the ADL, the 1488 symbol is “a combination of two popular white supremacist numeric symbols. The ‘14 Words’ slogan: ‘We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children’ and 88, which stands for ‘Heil Hitler.’ Together, the numbers form a general endorsement of white supremacy and its beliefs.”

The incident came only days after a Raleigh, North Carolina high school student hacked the intercom and broadcast himself yelling antisemitic phrases, including “Heil Hitler.”

The Wake County school system said in an email message late last week that the student used Enloe High School’s intercom to make antisemitic remarks. He also threatened US President Joe Biden, according to the New Observer.