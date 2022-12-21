“I remember that cold winter night when my children and I had no place to go. We had been evicted from our home and were out on the streets, with nowhere to turn. I was desperate and scared, and had no idea what to do. That was when we heard about Zichron Moshe.

When we arrived, Rabbi Pinchas and his wife welcomed us with open arms, providing us with a hot meal, and a warm place to stay. For the first time in a long while, I felt like someone was looking out for us. It was like a miracle had happened – we were no longer alone. I will always be grateful to Rabbi Pinchas and his wife for their generosity and kindness. They gave us a chance to start over and gave my children the opportunity to have a better life. I know that without the help of Zichron Moshe, my children would not have had a chance.”

Yocheved is one of the thousands whose lives were deeply touched by Zichron Moshe, an organization that offers hot food and shelter to those in heartbreaking situations with nowhere else to turn. Over the past 25 years demand has grown tremendously, and Rabbi Pinchas and his wife can no longer keep up with the sheer and heartbreaking demand on their own.

“Every morning, we open our doors to find hundreds of desperate faces – young and old – lined up outside our doorstep, looking to us for help,” explains Pinchas.

“It breaks our hearts to think of having to turn them away.”

