The left-wing organization 'Tag Meir' has launched a mass mobilization campaign in recent days to legally fight the expected appointment of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir as National Security Minister. Tag Meir is an umbrella organization comprising a coalition of 48 organizations and institutions with the stated goal of fighting those they refer to as extremist right-wing settlers.

In an email sent by the organization to its supporters, they wrote: "In these days the darkest, most dangerous, and racist government in the country's history is being established. In the coming week, the swearing-in of the ministers of the Jewish Racism Party is expected to take place - we must get off the podium and protest! This is an existential danger to the State of Israel."

They also wrote that "Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was convicted of supporting a terrorist organization and inciting racism - is expected to be appointed to the position of Internal Security Ministry of the State of Israel with the powers of High Commissioner."

They further stated: "We are increasing the pace of the fight! The day after he is sworn into the government - we will arrive at the Ministry in Jerusalem and complain about the danger, the shame, and the desecration of G-d's name there. In addition, we will join the petition to the Supreme Court that will seek to prevent the illusory appointment."

It should be noted that so far NIS 140,502 have been raised out of a target of NIS 200,000 , donated by 795 people.

Shai Glick, CEO of the Bezalmo organization, responded: "Once again it becomes clear that the extreme left does not know how to respect the majority's decision. The majority of Israeli citizens expressed unequivocal support for the right-wing government and the appointment of Ben Gvir as National Security Minister. MK Itamar Ben Gabir received the approval of The Election Commission and the approval of the Ombudsperson and the High Court to run for the Knesset. I am sure that this petition will also be rejected, and I hope that the High Court will even impose high legal costs on them for conducting such an idle procedure."

"I call on Tag Meir to concentrate on what is really important, the fight against the extreme terrorism that happens every day in the State of Israel against the residents of Judea and Samaria and the citizens of Israel, the fight against the Arab crime that just today claimed the life of a two-year-old baby, and the Arab incitement," added Glick.