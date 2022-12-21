"דגי נסראללה" נצפו במפרץ אילת דורון בראש רשות הטבע והגנים

A school of barbel fish, commonly known as "Nasrallah fish" in Israel, was observed in the Gulf of Eilat in a spectacular display of the fish gathering into a dense ball.

Sea barbel is a well-known and familiar Indo-Pacific species and the Gulf of Eilat is considered one of its spawning areas. The fish tend to coalesce into a dense ball and their movement in the water is impressive in its beauty.

The special documentation was recorded by Nature and Parks Authority volunteer Doron Brosh off the north coast of Eilat. The barbel is a fish that knows how to fight back painfully and as a result (and also because of its "mustache") it acquired the nickname "Nasrallah." The Nature and Parks Authority notes that when the fish is in its natural environment, it poses no danger to swimmers.