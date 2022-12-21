The Justice Ministry mistakenly published a sensitive security contract with a law firm in Greece, according to a report in Israel Hayom. The post has since been deleted.

The report notes that the security-related contract was posted on the website of the Government Procurement Administration, a website which is accessible to any Internet user. The contract is with a Greek law firm, to the amount of 350,000 euros over a period of two years. According to the details published on the website, the law firm was exempted from the usual process of winning a government tender due to a "special relationship of trust" with that particular office.

Use of foreign law firms is customary practice for the Israeli Justice Ministry in order to provide legal protection for current and former security officials when they travel abroad. Senior figures such as IDF Chiefs-of-Staff and Defense Ministers are those most in need of legal protection, especially over the last few years, with organizations such as BDS attempting to create a situation in which such senior officials are effectively barred from foreign travel due to the real threat that they could be arrested for "war crimes" and brought to trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The publication of the contract constitutes negligence on the part of the Justice Ministry of Justice, which only found out about the post on the Government Procurement Administration website following an inquiry by the media.

The Justice Ministry has not responded to a request for a statement.