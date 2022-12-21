A 15-year-old pedestrian was killed on Tuesday evening in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 31, near the entrance to Arad.

The boy was evacuated by Magen David Adom to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, where he was pronounced dead. The driver who hit him, a 40-year-old Bedouin man from the town of Kuseife, was arrested a short time later and taken to the police for questioning.

At the same time as the accident in Arad, a 22-year-old policewoman was hit by a vehicle on Highway 60 near the Shoket junction in the south of the country, suffering light to moderate injuries.

The policewoman signaled the car to stop after it aroused her suspicion, and she started inspecting the vehicle with another police officer, at which point the driver hit the policewoman and fled the scene.

Police forces in large numbers conducted searches in the area and located the vehicle. Two Bedouin from the town of Hura were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to the policewoman and evacuated her to Soroka Hospital.