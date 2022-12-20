Defense Minister Benny Gantz lit the third Hanukkah candle this evening (Tuesday) accompanied by commanders and soldiers of the 221st Reserve Battalion of the 2nd Brigade who are on operational duty in Samaria.

Gantz was accompanied by Minister of Culture and Sports Hili Tropper, Head of the Central Command, Colonel Yehuda Fox and Deputy Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Col. Eyal Schwimmer.

The outgoing Minister of Defense thanked those in attendance for their commitment to participating in reserve duty and their commitment to the security of the country, and wished them and their families a happy Hanukkah.

Herzog lights candles with IDF soldiers Kobi Gidon

President Herzog also took part in a candle lighting ceremony with soldiers from the 74th and Dokifat special unit Battalions in the presence of the Head of Southern Command, Colonel Eliezer Toledano, Commander of the Gaza Division, Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, and Commander of the 74th Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Ofer Takuresh.

Following the ceremony, Herzog wished the soldiers a happy Hanukkah and praised them for their work.

"Today I visited many places and received a thunderous applause every time I mentioned that I would end my tour here with you. People are aware that you are the ones keeping them safe at night. You are fulfilling a sacred mission. I wish all of you success and a safe return home. Your actions are responsible for our security and peace. Thank you all very much," he said.

Earlier, the President attended a candle lighting ceremony at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai in southern Israel, where he was greeted by local youths.