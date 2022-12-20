The Bevis Marks Synagogue, the oldest shul in the United Kingdom in continuous use, has submitted a proposal to the city planning committee to construct the first eruv in Central London, according to the UK Jewish News.

The synagogue said that the eruv would allow the area near the synagogue to be more accessible for observant Jews wishing to live, visit or access medical services, and is part of an attempt by the historic synagogue to attract young families and singles.

Rabbi Shalom Morris of Bevis Marks Synagogue described the eruv as an “important step.”

“With this eruv, Bevis Marks Synagogue is taking an important step to help Central London with its economic recovery, while also ensuring its own vitality with a project that will serve the Jewish community, both those living locally and those from further afield,” he told the Jewish News.

The proposed eruv would cover parts of multiple London boroughs, including Islington, Hackney, Southwark and Tower Hamlets, according to the report.

The eruv will make use of preexisting infrastructure in the heavily populated area. For instance, already built walls and light poles.