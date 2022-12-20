Shimshon and T'hiya Chaim conducted the circumcision ceremony for their tenth child, welcoming friends and family to the tiny Jewish community of Evyatar in Samaria.

T'hiya, who happens to be one of the founders of the community said: "Today we entered our tenth child into the covenant of our forefather Abraham at the foot of the settlement of Evyatar, whose foundation we were privileged to partake in. We are still at the start of our journey, but God willing this marks the beginning of our permanent return to Evyatar and other settlements that will be established throughout the Land of Israel."

The baby's grandfather, Rabbi Uzi Sharbaf, a member of the board of the Nachala movement, said: "I am honored as a grandfather to include in the covenant of our father Abraham the son of Shimshon and T'hiya - a family that lives here and is meant to be here. This ceremony marks the connection between the Jewish People and the Holy One Blessed Be He, and we are doing it here in Evyatar thanks to the covenant for the Land of Israel. The Almighty made a covenant for the Land of Israel, which led to the covenant with the Jewish people - which, in turn, brought about the covenant represented by the circumcision."

Rabbi Sharbaf continued: "So with God's help, all these covenants will come together and the Israeli government will finally have a chance to live up to its explicit and written commitments and bring back the families it promised to return [to this place] a year and a half ago. We need to be trusted to keep our promises. God willing we will succeed in our mission."

Chairman of the Nachala movement Zvi Elimelech said: "We had the privilege of celebrating a circumcision here today. It is very exciting to stand at the entrance to Evyatar. We expect the incoming Israeli government to return all the families that were kicked out [by previous administrations]. A new child is welcomed into the Jewish people following his circumcision, and God's promise to return us to the Land of Israel will usher in the ultimate redemption. We hope that we will soon be able to rebuild the Holy Temple and complete that process.

Brit mila in Evyatar Credit

Circumcision in Evyatar Nahala