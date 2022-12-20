Palestinian-Arab terrorists perpetrated three separate shooting attacks on Tuesday evening, targeting IDF forces.

One of the attacks occurred in the vicinity of Shechem in Samaria, Another was at Tel A-Ras where a military post was targeted. In the third incident, an IDF tracker was shot at while he was conducting a search of the nearby area.

No injuries were reported.

The "Lions' Den" terrorist group has claimed responsibility for all three shootings. According to expert assessments within the security system, the attacks represent an attempt to revitalize this particular terrorist gang.

The Lions' Den group disseminated a short video clip of one of the attacks:

Earlier on Tuesday, a 22-year-old female police officer was struck by a vehicle in a suspected terrorist ramming attack in southern Israel.

The vehicle aroused the officer's suspicions and she ordered the driver to stop. As she and another officer were about to inspect the vehicle the driver suddenly accelerated, striking her before fleeing the scene.

The officer was lightly to moderately injured. MDA teams provided her with medical treatment at the scene and evacuated her to Soroka Medical Center.

MDA medics Roman Bai and Ismail Abu Abli said: "The injured woman was lying on the road fully conscious and suffering from bruises on her back and limbs. We gave her initial medical treatment that included using splints and evacuated her for further treatment at the hospital in stable condition."

Police conducted a large-scale manhunt for the driver, including the use of helicopters. Two Bedouin residents of Hura were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident.