A 22-year-old female police officer was struck by a vehicle in a suspected terrorist ramming attack in southern Israel Tuesday evening.

The vehicle aroused the officer's suspicions and she ordered the driver to stop. While she and another officer were beginning to inspect the vehicle the driver suddenly accelerated, striking her before fleeing the scene.

The officer was lightly to moderately injured. Magen David Adom medics and paramedics provided her with medical treatment at the scene and evacuated her to Soroka Medical Center.

MDA medics Roman Bai and Ismail Abu Abli said: "The injured woman was lying on the road while she was fully conscious and suffering from bruises on her back and limbs. We gave her initial medical treatment that included using splints and evacuated her for further treatment at the hospital in stable condition."

Police conducted a large-scale manhunt for the driver, including the use of helicopters. Teo Bedouin residents of Hura were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident