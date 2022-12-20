A major earthquake hit the coast of Northern California on Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced.

The large 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit about seven miles southwest of the city of Ferndale, an area of approximately 15,000 people 261 miles north of San Francisco, at 5:45 a.m., according to the USGS.

The quake triggered the agency’s early warning “shake alert” system.

Photos and videos taken by area residents showed major damage in the aftermath of the quake, with 65,000 residents without power in Ferndale, and in nearby Eureka and Fortuna, according to local media.

The massive quake took place a year to the day that the same part of California was hit by a 6.2-magnitude quake, the New York Post reported.