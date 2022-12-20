MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) has proposed a law alongside the Im Tirtzu Research Department to put an and to foreign governmental funding of bodies which incite violence against Jews and Israelis.

According to the bill, the Non-Profit Law will be amended as follows: "An organization shall not accept any donation from any body that in its turnover in the last five fiscal years (for receiving the donation), received money directly or indirectly from a state and/or a political body that does not have official relations with the State of Israel ''.

MK Almog Cohen said: "Under the noses of the citizens of Israel, funds of foreign countries are operating whose purpose is to incite violence amongst the Arabs of Israel. These are countries that fund terrorist organizations on a regular basis. A vacuum has been created here that causes extremism among the Arabs of Israel, seeks to prevent integration into the state, and especially is in favor of serious incitement. We must act as soon as possible to eradicate this serious phenomenon, the bill I submitted will put an end to it. We must not under any circumstances give a hand to the money of countries with which we have no relations to destroy and take over the country for us!''

In the last decade, the activities of the NGO Development Center (NDC) in Israel were exposed by the Im Tirtzu movement, and by the 'Ad Kaan' organization. Among the donors to the organizations that finance NDC are the Islamic Development Bank ( IDB - Islamic Development Bank), Qatari, Saudi funds and more.

According to the publications, in the years 2019-2020, the NDC Foundation granted approximately NIS 10,000,000 to Breaking the Silence, B'Tselem, Gisha and Yesh Din. In addition, the fund donated to organizations affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and were therefore declared terrorist organizations by Defense Minister Gantz: "Al-Haq" received $1,400,110 from it in 2019 alone; "Defense for Children International " received $869,758; And the “Health Work Committees” received $839,368 from NDC in 2019.

In a publication by 'Ad Kaan', a document of basic guidelines was also revealed which, in terms of NDC, binds the organizations that benefit from its money. Among the clauses: rejection of any normalization with the "Israeli occupier", a commitment to carry out only actions "that will not harm the Palestinian effort to establish a state and exercise the right of return", a commitment to the Boycott of Israel (BDS) campaign and a commitment to fight against the "occupation".

Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu, which works against delegitimization and boycott organizations, said in response: "The breach in the dam must be closed in order to stop the flow of money from countries with which Israel has no relations. These funds are used, among other things, to promote anti-Israeli Arab nationalism, incitement against the state and even support boycotts. We thank MK Almog Cohen for his important activity on this critical issue. If we don't act as soon as possible, we will get a fifth column here in the country because of the large amount of money transferred for this purpose.''