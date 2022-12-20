The Conference of European Rabbis (CER) together with rabbis from the Israel-based Beit Va’ad Le’Chachamim have just launched an online halacha call center, to provide answers and rabbinic guidance to CER rabbis.

The service, titled “Nesivos Chanoch” (“The Paths of Chanoch”) is named after the late Dayan Chanoch Ehrentreu, who passed away on the 24th of November. Dayan Ehrentreu was Head of the European Beth Din and a most instrumental leader in strengthening halachic observance throughout the continent.

The WhatsApp call service, which will be open throughout the day, will be staffed by experts, among them some of the greatest halachic decisors in Israel today, who will be able to advice callers on a variety of relevant halachic topics, such as around Jewish law and medicine, Shabbos, marriage, purity, kashrus, and money-related issues, such as interest.

The CER says that the rabbis will aim to answer these questions within an hour.

As an umbrella organization supporting over 400 mainstream Jewish communities across Europe, the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) sees this halacha hotline as another much-needed aid for rabbis across the continent, especially those in more remote locations, distant from their halachic mentors. Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) stated:

“This call center is crucial for rabbis in so many of our communities. All our rabbis can now have access to the very best halachic advice, almost instantaneously. The CER together with the Beit Va’d Le’Chachamim are using the very best of technology to strengthen Jewish life. This service will support Jews and strengthen their observance throughout Europe. In this regard, named after our esteemed dayan and guide, Dayan Ehrentrau, it certainly bears his legacy.”