On Tuesday morning, the Knesset debate on the amendments to laws governing Israel Police began in a stormy session. The amendments are being proposed by National Security Minister-designate and Otzma Yehudit party head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

At the start of the debate, Ben-Gvir addressed the plenum, decrying the attempts of opponents to his amendments to block their passage and stating that, "Only in police states is the chief commissioner of police not subordinate to the relevant government minister."

His speech was repeatedly disturbed by shouts from members of the opposition.

"The bill being proposed comes to amend an ordinance dating back to the days of the British Mandate that was enacted in 1926," Ben-Gvir continued. "Many things have changed since then and the country has advanced, but this outdated ordinance remains in place. Our proposal now comes to align Israel with other democratic countries where it is the minister in charge of the police force who determines policy, outlines his positions, and is granted the authority needed to implement them.

"In the current situation, the National Security Minister bears the responsibility without holding authority. This amendment to the ordinance is a blessing for democracy," Ben-Gvir asserted.

He then gave as "an example, Ronny Alsheikh, a failed commissioner of police who is now found hopping from one media studio to the next granting interviews. Six months ago he said of the position of Public Security Minister that it was a 'frustrating position with no powers.' Now, suddenly, when it's a question of Ben-Gvir, he says that the chain of command should not be altered."

Turning to the members of the outgoing coalition, he accused, "Democracy does not interest you in the slightest. You belong in the dark ages - you're not liberals."

Former Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) responded, "You're not worthy of standing here. You'll never match what they did in twenty years. They contributed to the State of Israel in a way that you will never contribute. You are a Knesset member with seven convictions behind you, one of them for supporting terrorism. And you are going to be a minister who will be responsible for offenses of this kind. Shame on you. You didn't even wear a uniform."