A delegation of Hasidic Jews took part in a Hanukkah reception hosted by President Joe Biden in the White House Monday evening.

During the reception, the delegation held a ma'ariv (evening) prayer service in the White House, The Forward's Jacob Kornbluh reported.

Among those in attendance were activist and radio host Leon Goldenberg, NYPD clergy liaison Rabbi Jacob Eisdorfer, Williamsburg Shomrim coordinator Yanky Itzkowitz, New York State assembly member Simcha Eichenstein, Executive Vice President of the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council of Governmental Affairs Rabbi Chanina Sperlin, law professor David Greenfield, and Aaron Keyak, State Department deputy special envoy to combat and monitor antisemitism.