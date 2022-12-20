All the neighbors in R’ Avraham’s building gravitated towards his home. From his wife’s warm smile and delicious baking to his children’s lovely personalities, they knew that they were always welcome. But a few days ago, when elderly Mrs. Robinson eagerly knocked on the door at 7:30 pm to share photos from her grandson’s Bar Mitzvah, she was surprised by what she saw.

The family’s apartment, usually bright and cheerful, wallowed in the dark in the frigid cold. The children were wearing their winter coats, telling each other stories and riddles. The family tried valiantly to make the most out of the situation, but they couldn’t hide the sad truth:

Their electricity had been shut off.

Quickly adjusting her snood, Shaindel stepped into the light of the hallway to greet her friend and neighbor of many years. Mrs. Robinson saw the pain veiled behind Shaindel’s smile.

The family of a huge Torah scholar in Jerusalem, R’ Avraham, is in a frightening predicament. They have fallen into terrible debt, and his young wife and children are suffering as a result. Click here to help>>>

Rabbi Yechezkel Scharfer has heard about the story, upon which he immediately wrote the following: (Original below)

“To Jews all over the world, I am turning to you to come to the aid of a great Torah scholar…He has raised a fine family with children who are G-d-fearing. He has a heavy burden of debt through no fault of his own, and…he is crumbling under the burden. There is real concern for his health. He runs from gemach [loan fund] to gemach desperate to pay his many creditors, and he seems to be on the verge of collapse.

Therefore, I have come to request from each person who is able…

Rabbi Yechezkel Scharfer shlita ”

To help R’ Ahraham and his family find hope again, please click here. You should be zoche to R’ Scharfer’s blessing for plentiful abundance with blessings and success!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION