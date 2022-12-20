Security prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid died overnight Monday at Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Hospital from a terminal illness.

Abu Hamid is one of the founders of the Al-Aqsa Brigades, and the Palestinian Arabs recently held a campaign calling on Israel to release him due to his illness.

On Monday, Israel permitted Naji's mother to visit him in the hospital as he was reported to be taking his final breaths.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Authority blamed Israel for the death of Abu Hamid and said, "Prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid died in Assaf Harofeh Hospital as a result of deliberate medical negligence by the occupation authorities and as a result of the deliberate killing policy of the Palestinian Authority's administration towards sick prisoners."

A spokesperson for the Israel Prisons Service said that "a security prisoner, a terminally ill patient, who was hospitalized at Shamir Medical Center died today. The prisoner was closely and regularly cared for by the medical staff of the Israel Prisons Service and external agencies. The prisoner, born in 1971, single, a resident of Judea and Samaria, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murders, security related offenses and attempted murder. This is his fourth imprisonment. His family has been notified. As in any case of this type, the incident will be investigated."