A Channel 13 News poll conducted by Camil Fuchs and published on Monday evening shows that there is a significant majority among the Israeli public against changing the legislation in such a way that would allow Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister in the new government.

65% of the public is against changing the law and appointing Deri as a minister, with only 24% in favor of the move, the poll found.

The poll also revealed that approximately 37% of the public oppose far-reaching changes to the legal system, which they believe the newly formed government will implement. On the other hand, about 28% support such changes. About 26% believe that the government will ultimately make no significant changes at all.

According to the poll, 45% of the Israeli public prefer a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu together with Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party, with only 32% preferring the Religious Zionist Party instead. It also found that 56% believe that Netanyahu has given in to the demands of the haredi parties regarding the status quo and matters of religion and state, while 33% believe that this is not the case.

Regarding the enactment of a law that would give the designated Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, new powers over police activities, 46% said they opposed such a law, and 41% percent said they are in favor.