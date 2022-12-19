Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News that he will announce a decision on seeking “national office” in the new year.

Asked whether he would consider running for the open Senate seat in Indiana, the state he was the governor of from 2013 to 2017, Pence said: “I think if we were ever to step forward to serve the American people that would be to take all the experience that we’ve had and run for national office.”

The 63-year-old former Vice President said he was humbled to be frequently asked about running for president.

“But I’m always humbled to be asked, you know, somebody asked me the other day if I ever thought about running for president and I said, ‘No more no less than any other kid that grew up with a cornfield in his backyard.’”

Pence also said that he will be speaking with his family over the holidays to figure out “where we might next step forward to serve our country.”

“[The] last 20 years it’s been about a calling and about trying to respond to that call. So we’re going to listen to one another, we’re going to pray, we’re going to continue to listen to the American people​,​ and then sometime in ​the first of next year I think we’ll be able to discern that,” he said.