A report from Britain's antisemitism advisor recommends that schools educate students about antisemitism as part of an effort to combat discrimination against Jews.

The UK’s independent advisor on antisemitism, Lord John Mann, called on ministers to partner with social media platform to eradicate online antisemitism, and said that learning about modern antisemitism should be added to the education curriculum alongside compulsory teaching about the Holocaust, BBC News reported.

The report came after statistics were released showing that the UK had a record number of antisemitic incidents in 2021.

The report referred to data showing that a quarter of antisemitic incidents in 2021 took place in schools and universities.

The government responded to the report’s recommendation, stating they were in favor of antisemitism education.

“It is not enough to teach about the Holocaust,” the report said. It recommended funding for schools to teach about contemporary types of antisemitism.

The country’s main teachers union, the National Education Union, said it supported the report’s conclusion that high schools should be required to educate students on modern forms of antisemitism.