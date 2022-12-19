The police are expected to announce in the coming days that the case against Rabbi Zvi Thau will be closed due to lack of evidence that he committed a criminal act, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the police were unable to formulate a basis for criminal charges after examining the complaints against the rabbi and no evidence was found which reached the required threshold for criminal charges.

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who was asked about the investigation recently, answered: "I don't know the details, so I can't comment, basically we are moving between two poles, on the one hand, every person has a presumption of innocence, certainly in the case of a great person like Rabbi Thau. And on the other hand, it is clear that every complaint needs to be investigated, and if there are women who complain, then the complaints should be investigated."

Journalist Josh Breiner reported a few weeks ago in the Haaretz newspaper that as part of the investigation, the police took testimonies from two leading religious Zionist rabbis, Rabbi David Stav and Rabbi Yuval Cherlow. However, Rabbi Stav told the police that he did not have any new information except the information about the two complainants who had already testified to the police. Rabbi Cherlow also told the police that he had no information about other complainants.