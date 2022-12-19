A gunman stormed into a condo board meeting in a suburb north of Toronto on Sunday evening, fatally shooting five people before being killed by police.

The 73-year old man used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot to death five victims in the Vaughan, Ontario building, the Ontario Provincial Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Monday.

SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette told reporters that the shooter was killed by police after he involved them in an altercation in a hallway. A gun was recovered at the scene.

A motive for the shooting has not been released, according to CBC News.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween called the deadly rampage a "horrendous scene." He said that a sixth shooting victim was hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca said on Monday that the entire city is in shock.

"My heart goes out to the victims, their families, to the people that knew them. It's just unspeakable to imagine that has taken place here in our community," he said. "And I want to thank all of our brave first responders for the work that they did yesterday to secure what I know must have been a very difficult situation."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement: “I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting in Vaughan last night. All of Ontario is thinking of the victims of this senseless violence and the family and friends grieving their loss.”

“Thank you to our first responders for bravely being on scene,” he added.