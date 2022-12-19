The family of Rabbi Chaim Druckman provided an update Monday evening on the rabbi's condition. Rabbi Druckman has been hospitalized in serious condition with the coronavirus since last Wednesday.

"Each instance of progress, even the smallest instance, makes the family happy and gives them great hope - together with the continued prayers and dedicated medical care. This is what the rabbi taught us - bit by bit. After a day during which the rabbi was unconscious and did not respond to us or the doctors, in the last day we are happy to say that the rabbi responded to us several times, including a number of times when he answered us with individual words," the family said.

They added: "We fully understand that the rabbi's medical condition remains similar from a medical point of view and is not good at all, but as far as we are concerned, as mentioned, any progress is gratifying and gives us strength to hope for for continued progress and improvement."

"The family members thank the many people who call to offer help and ask to lend a hand - both spiritually and materially. In addition, the family notes how moved it is by the many prayers of the general public, all of Israel itself, who pray and learn Torah and do good deeds for the rabbi's recovery. The family also thanks the team at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, including the management of the hospital and the dedicated staff in the internal intensive care unit, for their dedication and care for the rabbi, and for the supportive and caring attitude towards the entire family.

"On Hanukkah we multiply our light, our Torah. [We relate to] Hanukkah in terms of adding and continuing. We will continue and pray for the recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir ben Milka among the rest of the sick of Israel. Torah and light will be multiplied, and we will be blessed during the Hanukkah holiday with an improvement in the rabbi's medical condition," said the Druckman family.

Earlier Monday, Rabbi Druckman was visited by Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau. Rabbi Lau reported that Rabbi Druckman was conscious during his visit.