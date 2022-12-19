The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced the appointment of the former Israeli ambassador to Chile, Marina Rosenberg, as its senior vice president for international affairs.

ADL noted that the former Israeli diplomat has 16 years of experience leading international diplomatic missions and has served in ambassadorial roles in the Persian Gulf, Europe and Latin America.

She was appointed Israel’s ambassador to Chile in 2019.

“During her service in South America, Europe and the Gulf region, Rosenberg worked to revitalize Israel’s image and strengthen its bilateral relations while promoting social impact diplomacy. She led the fight against antisemitism, anti-Zionism, and the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement as Ambassador to Chile, while working to strengthen bilateral relations with Israel,” ADL said in a statement.

Rosenberg, who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, made aliyah with her family when she was six years old, going on to obtain an MA in Diplomacy and Security Studies from Tel Aviv University.

“I have devoted much of my life to combating antisemitism and anti-Israel bias in countries around the world – and as a part of ADL, I am excited to take on this new challenge of working on these issues globally,” Rosenberg said. “I greatly admire and respect ADL’s commitment to fighting antisemitism and hate-fueled violence, and I’m looking forward to expanding this work in the years to come.”

ADL’s International Affairs Division pursues ADL’s mission around the globe, fighting antisemitism, bigotry and prejudice, promoting the security of Jewish communities worldwide, and working for a safe and democratic State of Israel. Based in New York, Washington, D.C., Europe and Jerusalem, the team works with partners around the world with programs and resources on antisemitism, hate crimes, cyber hate, and anti-bias education. It also works to counter the delegitimization of Israel.

“We are thrilled Marina Rosenberg is joining our team as we grow ADL’s international footprint and fight antisemitism around the world,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said. “Marina’s deep expertise in working to counter antisemitism, her experience in promoting social impact initiatives and her global contacts will be tremendous assets to help move this work forward.”