National Security Minister-designate Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Yaakov 'Kobi' Shabtai participated in the lighting of the candles for the second night of Hanukkah at the Western Wall Plaza Monday evening.

Chief Rabbi of the Police Rabbi Rami Brachyahu also participated in the candle lighting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Yair Lapid lit Hanukkah candles at the Prime Minister's Office together with the employees of the office.

"Hanukkah is not only the holiday where we celebrate what happened, but also our opportunity to stand here today and say that we are part of this wonderful thing - the people of Israel, Israeli history and Judaism. I wish you and your families - a happy Hanukkah," said Lapid.