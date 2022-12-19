A menorah in Rockland, Maine in front of a ferry terminal was vandalized last week several days before the start of Hanukkah.

The large menorah was set up at the Maine State Ferry Terminal and was defaced on Tuesday evening, according to the Courier-Gazette.

Local police said that it was unbolted, thrown to the ground, and had its light bulbs broken. The vandalism was found the next day.

So far, there have been no arrests. An investigation is ongoing, Rockland police said.

David Statman, the board president of the board of Adas Yoshuron Synagogue in Rockland, blamed the act of antisemitism on a “small minority of community members [who] have taken an action that stands in stark contrast with Rockland’s mission to be a welcoming and inclusive community.”

“Our hope is that the greater Rockland community and the people of Midcoast Maine strongly condemn these acts and celebrate the religious diversity and tolerance we value in this country,” he said. “This time of year should be about celebration and the recognition of the traditions that bring us together. We will continue to advocate for all traditions that are meaningful to our community and add to the vibrancy of the place we call home.”

