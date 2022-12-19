The revealed story of victory and miracle is wonderful, but there is a deeper way to look at it.

\

The Hidden Theme of Chanukah - נגלה ונסתר בחנוכה - שיעור של הגרי"ד סולובייצ'יק זצ"ל

In Yiddish, with English subtitles.

Rabbi Yosef Dov ha-Levi Soloveychik; February 27, 1903 – April 9, 1993) was a scion of the Lithuanian Jewish Soloveitchik rabbinic dynasty.As famed rosh yeshiva of Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Yeshvia at Yeshiva University in New York City, The Rav,[1] as he came to be known, ordained close to 2,000 rabbis over the course of almost half a century. Rabbinic literature sometimes refers to him as הגרי"ד, short for "The great Rabbi Yosef Dov".

He served as an advisor, guide, mentor, and role-model for tens of thousands of Jews, and his many works are still being published to this day.