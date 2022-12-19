Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a Hanukkah greeting Monday, along with a thinly-veiled prediction of victory against Russia in the ongoing war.

In a video statement released through the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Rabbi Moshe Azman, Zelensky compared his country's war against Russia to the Maccabee's struggle against the Seleucid Empire.

"I wish the Jewish community of Ukraine and all Jews around the world a happy Hanukkah."

"the few defeated the many, light defeated darkness - this will be the case this time as well."

"Happy Hanukkah, praise to Ukraine."