To our lost liberal fellow Jews, Hanukkah is an awkward time.

They twist themselves into a pretzel trying to reimagine the Menorah as some symbol of light that unites all the victims of humanity as reflected in contemporary Marxist indoctrination that demands of Jews to bow down to their hate-filled indoctrination.

Yes, the perpetrators of BLM and CRT ideology, and other harmful notions, are the present day Seleucids.

Too many Jews sing in front of giant public hannukiot and make them appear to be the Jewish equivalent of Xmas carols.

Oh, how my people have strayed off the beaten path!

They detest, or fail to fully understand, the true meaning of Hanukkah.

The real significance of Hanukkah is the story it tells.

A group of Jews rose up against an enemy that tried to destroy the Jewish spirit and the land they possessed.

This enemy succeeded in persuading many Jews to stray from their traditional values and devotion to their God-given land and instead assimilate into their alien culture, n this case a Greek culture that included a denial of the Jewish God replaced with a faithless idolatry.

The Jewish leaders had become impure by their teachings and indoctrination of the false faith, trying to pervert it into a new sense of Judaism.

The true Jews rose up, succeeded in capturing the holy Temple where they found enough oil to keep the Eternal flame alight for one day.

The miracle, celebrated at Hanukkah, was of a lamp of hope remaining lit for eight days during which time the Maccabees, whose ranks had been filled by inspired Jews returning to the roots of their true faith, defeated their enemy.

This story has great significance today.

Assimilated American Jews seem to be following false prophets. They are being led by false leaders, and they are being indoctrinated against their traditional values, faith, and yes, the State of Israel.

As you light your Hanukkah candles this week remember what this festival is really about, and its modern and very real significance this year.

There will always be those who will drag us away from our true light and into dark places. This danger has always reared it ugly and dangerous head.

After the Greek Syrian oppressors came the Romans, and on and on until today.

American Jews! Remember who you are and return to the light!

Hanukkah Sama'ach from Israel!

Barry Shaw is International Public Diplomacy Director, Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.