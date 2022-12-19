Israeli President Isaac Herzog has sent a special video greeting to Jewish communities around the world today wishing them a Happy Hanukkah, on the first day of the eight-day festival.

In the video message, Herzog touched on Israel's Knesset election last month, and the anxiety some in Diaspora Jewish communities have expressed regarding the incoming Netanyahu government.

"Shalom! Sisters and brothers from all over the world, my friends," said Herzog. "As Jews around the world gather with family and friends this Hanukkah in the warmth and light of togetherness, I’d like to share with you my warmest wishes, with all of you, from the President’s home in Jerusalem."

"The Hanukkah story is all about people leaning in to their own truths, and inspiring each other to stay connected. Dear friends, this hour too brings with it its own challenges and its own calling. Within our Jewish family, we are all being asked to recall what keeps us whole and committed to our own common destiny."

"It’s no secret that the recent elections in Israel have left many Jews around the world asking real questions about belonging with our own collective. This is natural, and as Israel’s president, I welcome these earnest voices, which show just how much Israel means to all of us. I would like to remind us that reckoning with the tough questions has always been part of the Jewish story and the Jewish way."

"Jewish tradition has always valued conversation, debate, because it allows us to learn from each other and work through the difficult questions, so that we can grow stronger, together. I believe that if we can put aside our reflexive reactions and show up with a willingness to honestly listen to each other, we will find that our many voices—both within Israel and between our Jewish communities—are our greatest strength."

"My dear friends, let us remember this Hanukkah that our differences can make us actually stronger. On a menorah with eight candles, there is room for us all. I wish you all a beautiful, illuminating, warm, and joyful Hanukkah."