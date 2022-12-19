Germany’s Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner, participated on Sunday afternoon in the Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony at the historic Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and harshly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over the continued war in Ukraine.

During his speech, Lindner repeated three times his condemnation of the war in Ukraine and the Russian conduct and pointed out that an event of light such as the lighting of the Hanukkah candles makes him certain that Russia will lose in the end.

"I am very excited to be here at the lighting of the Hanukkah candle. This is perhaps one of the most exciting moments in my life. The matter of a great light that overcomes the darkness reminds me of current situations," he said.

"The light of Hanukkah that was talked about here is the proof that Vladimir Putin will not win. He will lose because the light will defeat the darkness it brings," the German minister stated.

Lindner’s remarks come amid estimates that Germany will lead further measures against the Russians. Israel National News learned that Lindner held a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the issue in the last day, and even hinted in his remarks that additional measures against the Putin regime are expected in the coming days.

The German Finance Minister is considered one of the three most powerful people in the current German government and is behind many of its moves in the political arena.