Terrorists opened fire at a bus transporting activists who were traveling back from a menorah lighting ceremony in Northern Samaria.

Palestinian terrorists opened fire from a moving vehicle Sunday, at several people who were traveling in a bus from the evacuated community of Sa-Nur to the town of Mevo Dotan in Samaria.

Some 100 people participated in a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony on the land of Sa-Nur, which was uprooted and destroyed in 2005.

On their way back from the event, terrorists opened fire at the group.

About seven rounds were shot at the Israelis, amongst them MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) and the Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who stated "In a place where Jews aren't settling, there will be terrorism. It is not by chance that most of the recent terror attacks came from Shechem (Nablus) and Jenin, an area from which the settlers were uprooted. This is another proof that we need to return the communities and cancel the Disengagement Law."

ירי אל עבר האוטובוס של גרעין שא- נור קרדיט: גרעין שא- נור

"We came here today, some 100 men, women, and children," said Son Har-Melech, "to the evacuated town of Sa-Nur. The return trips by the amazing core group of settlers here is the answer to the despicable crime that happened 17 years ago, when four towns were uprooted in northern Samaria."

"Whenever I come to Sa-Nur, I am amazed how the community welcomes us. Some lights, a folding table, and a few dozen chairs and all of the sudden the place is blooming and coming to life, calling us to come and settle here."

"Dozens of terrorists 'greeted' us with gun shots, fire bombs, and stones, once again showing how fital it is that we quickly restore Jewish settlement to northern Samaria, which is open to the formation of a terror state in the center of the country."